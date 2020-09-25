Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talk ‘Father of the Bride’ Mini-Sequel

Ahead of the Father of the Bride mini-sequel on Friday, Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley appeared on Today to discuss the Banks family reunion.

Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, Martin (who played George Banks) and Williams-Paisley (Annie Banks) reminisced about 1991’s Father of the Bride and the 1995 sequel, directed by Nancy Meyers. “A phrase I hear a lot is ‘Welcome to the Nineties, Mr. Banks,’ Martin says, a line that Martin Short says in the film. Jokes Williams-Paisley: “My kids have both been given math lessons with the hot dog buns.”

Short, Diane Keaton and Kieran Culkin will also appear in the shot film, which was shot remotely over Zoom. The actors took on the roles of camera operators, hair, makeup, set designers and more. Green screens also used.

Meyers wrote an essay for the New York Times on Friday, explaining how the idea for a mini-sequel was born. “I hadn’t written the Father of the Bride characters in decades,” she wrote. “I was a little nervous. I watched both movies, made some notes and got that excited feeling in my stomach that I hadn’t felt in a long time…Even though we were never in the same room or even the same time zone, the camaraderie was still there. When it was over, it felt like all movies feel when shooting ends — a little sad.”

The mini-sequel will air on YouTube, Netflix and Facebook at 6 pm E.T. It will benefit World Central Kitchen amid the pandemic.