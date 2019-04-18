Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Punch Up, Down, Sideways in New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer

The Fast & Furious franchise just added one more action-packed movie to its lineup. Universal released the trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Thursday, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the federal agent/mercenary duo.

After the events of the previous film, The Fate of the Furious, that put Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw at odds with each other, the two must now join forces to stop Brixton Lore, an ex-MI6 agent and international terrorist played by Idris Elba. Vanessa Kirby joins the cast as Shaw’s sister, and Helen Mirren reprises her role as their mother. WWE wrestler Roman Reigns will also star in the film, alongside Cliff Curtis, Josh Mauga and John Tui as Hobbs’ brothers.

David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) directed Hobbs & Shaw from a script penned by Chris Morgan, who’s written for the franchise since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. While the ninth main installment of the Fast & Furious series is slated to arrive in 2020, Johnson said he would not star in it.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters August 2nd.