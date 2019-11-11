 Dreams Turn to Nightmares in Horrifying ‘Fantasy Island’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Watch Mr. Roarke Raise Hell in Chilling ‘Fantasy Island’ Trailer

Michael Pena stars as mysterious operator of luxury resort in horror remake of Seventies TV show

Reporter

The mysterious Mr. Roarke returns to turn pipe dreams into nightmares in the new trailer for the film reboot of the Seventies TV show Fantasy Island.

The film stars Michael Peña as Mr. Roarke, the owner and operator of a luxurious island where he invites various guests to live out whatever fantasy they desire. The clip starts out with the new crew of invitees ooh-ing and ahh-ing at the remote resort and relishing the chance to live out some impossible dream, but chaos quickly consumes the trip as Mr. Roarke’s real intentions become clear.

The trailer mainly centers around Lucy Hale’s character, Melanie, who realizes her chance to get revenge on a childhood bully actually means she has to torture her former tormenter. The other guests are similarly forced into terrifying and unbearable binds, and soon the trailer transforms into a chilling montage of creepy killers and exploding airplanes.

Fantasy Island also stars Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker. Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2, Truth or Dare) directed the film and co-wrote the script with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs.

