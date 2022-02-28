The War for the Wizarding World Heats Up in New ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer

Dumbledore enters the fray as the fate of the wizarding world hangs in the balance in the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The film is set to open on April 15.

The clip opens back at Hogwarts where Dumbledore (Jude Law) learns that the nefarious “Dark Wizard” Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is plotting to seize control of the wizarding world while waging war with the muggles (Mikkelson is taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who left the franchise after domestic violence allegations). To stop Grindelwald, Dumbledore enlists the help of an intrepid team of wizards (and one muggle) led by magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

While Dumbledore appears eager to stay on the sidelines at the start, he’s inevitably drawn into battle. The trailer teases a tense fight between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, as well as plenty more magic mayhem and strange creatures.

The cast for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore also includes Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudan, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, and Jessica Williams. David Yates directed the film while Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling co-wrote the screenplay with Steve Kloves.

Rowling’s major involvement in the new Fantastic Beasts film, as well as the two that came before it, stands in sharp contrast to her prominent absence from the recent 20th-anniversary special for the original Harry Potter film franchise. While Rowling appeared via some archival footage, she did not participate in the reunion following her recent transphobic comments online.