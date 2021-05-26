Ilana Glazer’s Mom-to-Be Character Suspects Something Sinister in ‘False Positive’ Trailer

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer plays a mom-to-be who suspects she’s carrying something sinister in the new trailer for the horror film False Positive, heading to Hulu on June 25th.

In the trailer, Glazer’s Lucy and her partner (played by Justin Theroux) recruits the services of an illustrious fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan), who helps Lucy get pregnant after months of trying.

However, Lucy soon begins to suspect that all is not right with her unborn child, with the preview taking a bloody, Rosemary’s Baby-esque turn into Lucy’s descent to find the truth behind her pregnancy.

False Positive was co-written by Glazer and John Lee, a Broad City director who also helmed the film. The movie also stars Sophia Bush, Zainab Jah, and Gretchen Mol as a seemingly evil nurse.

False Positive will premiere at this June’s Tribeca Film Festival ahead of release on Hulu on June 25th.