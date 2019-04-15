Fab 5 Freddy Explores War on Drugs With Snoop Dogg in ‘Grass is Greener’ Trailer

Hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy explores the racially-charged history of the War on Drugs, specifically marijuana, in his directorial debut, Grass Is Greener, set to premiere on Netflix — fittingly — April 20th.

The new trailer for the documentary opens with Freddy examining the connection between music and marijuana, with appearances from artists like Cypress Hill and Snoop Dogg. “The era before me was on PCP, heroin,” Snoop recalls. “My mission was to get everybody hooked on chronic.”

But the film primarily uses growing legalization efforts as a springboard to discuss the problematic history of the War on Drugs, specifically how the criminalization of marijuana was used to devastate black and Latino communities across the United States. And though legalization is ostensibly a net good in correcting past wrongs, Grass is Greener also delves into the blatant racial disparities that have, unfortunately, become a hallmark of the legal weed industry.

Grass is Greener will also feature interviews with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Chuck D, Damian Marley, Killer Mike and Doug E. Fresh.