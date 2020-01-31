‘F9’ Trailer: Vin Diesel Goes to War With Brother John Cena in New ‘Fast & Furious’ Film

Vin Diesel faces his most formidable and familial foe yet in the new trailer for F9, the upcoming ninth installment of The Fast & The Furious saga that pits Diesel’s Dom Toretto against his younger brother, played by John Cena.

Due in theaters May 22nd, the latest chapter in “The Fast Saga” also sees the returns of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and recent additions Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who played the main villain in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and somehow pilots a stealth bomber in F9.

Also back: The character Han, played by Sung Kang and killed off in Fast & Furious 6, returns from the dead in F9. Director Justin Lin — who helmed 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009’s The Fast & The Furious, 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6 — also returns. Not back: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, as that pair starred in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff last summer.

“Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon,” the film’s synopsis states. “This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

“There’s nothing more powerful than love of family. You turn that into anger, there’s nothing more dangerous,” Mirren’s character warns Toretto in the trailer, an action-packed four minutes filled with cars strapped to rocket boosters, a tank truck, overseas locales and multiple instances of characters fighting while falling out of buildings.

Cardi B will also debut in the franchise as a new character named Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and Reggaeton star Ozuna makes a cameo in F9, although both artists aren’t featured in the explosive first trailer.