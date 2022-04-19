Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa

Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment).

Miller was subsequently arrested at around 1:30 a.m. after police found them on the roadway during a traffic stop. Miller was released from custody at about 4:05 a.m. after cops conferred with prosecutors. An investigation into the incident, however, is still ongoing.

Reps for Miller did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The arrest is Miller’s latest in a string of run-ins with law enforcement in Hawaii over the past month or so. Over the course of several weeks in March alone, Miller was reportedly the subject of at least 10 police phone calls in Hilo, Hawaii. Those events were relatively minor, with the actor accused of filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk outside a restaurant, and arguing with people.

Then, on March 28, Miller was arrested after becoming agitated by a couple singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” at a karaoke bar. Per the arrest report, Miller grabbed the microphone from the woman singing and later lunged at a man playing darts.

Mere hours after they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, Miller was released on bail and then allegedly stormed into a couple’s bedroom and threatened them. Per court documents, the couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and said, “I will burn your slut wife” (Miller was also accused of stealing a passport and a wallet). The couple then filed a temporary restraining order against Miller, which a judge is expected to rule on by the end of the month.

As Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, Miller’s string of arrests prompted an emergency meeting of executives at Warner Bros. and the comics giant DC to discuss the actor’s future with the studio. Though the studio has time before it needs to make any hard decisions, the consensus was reportedly to pause any future projects involving Miller, including possible appearances in other DC Extended Universe films. Production on The Flash was also reportedly fraught with drama, with one insider saying Miller had “frequent meltdowns” on set (the film’s release was recently pushed from Nov. 4, 2022 to June 23, 2023).

Back in April 2020, Miller was cushy on video apparently choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. Witnesses offered different accounts of how exactly the event transpired, but the short clip appeared to show Miller grabbing the woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground. Miller never publicly addressed the video.