Watch Zac Efron’s Chilling Portrayal of Ted Bundy in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Trailer

Netflix has launched their trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy (Zac Efron) told through the perspective of his girlfriend Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) who struggled to recognize the truth about him. The film will premiere on the streaming service on May 3rd.

In the chilling, creepy preview, Bundy and Kloepfer’s life is framed by his crimes, trial and media frenzy. The pair had met in 1969 and remained together until the mid-Seventies. There are images of his sinister charm not only blinding her from the truth but also being used to lure in his victims and even a notable fandom from young women watching his televised trial. The majority of dialogue from the trailer is from a scene where Kloepfer visited Bundy in prison and from the trial itself; the film’s title was a direct quote from the judge who served on the real-life trial.

Extremely Wicked was directed by famed true crime documentarian Joe Berlinger and premiered at Sundance earlier this year. The film’s U.K. distributor released a scene from the film which featured Bundy and Kloepfer, along with Kloepfer’s daughter from a different relationship, get ice cream after he’s released on bail. In real life, Kloepfer played a part in helping indict Bundy, having communicated her suspicions to the police. They parted ways soon after and Bundy would go on to marry and conceive a child with Carol Ann Boone.