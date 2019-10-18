 Ethan Hawke Becomes Unlikely Caretaker in ‘Adopt a Highway’ Trailer – Rolling Stone
Watch Ethan Hawke Care for Abandoned Baby in New ‘Adopt a Highway’ Trailer

Logan Marshall-Green-directed drama slated hit theaters, on-demand November 1st

Ethan Hawke plays a parolee who becomes the unlikely guardian of an abandoned baby in the new trailer for Adopt a Highway, set to hit theaters and on-demand services November 1st.

The clip opens with Hawke’s character, Russ, getting released from prison after serving 21 years for a third strike conviction for possession of just an ounce of weed. On the outside, Russ finds himself alone and trying to acclimate to a world he barely recognizes when, one night, he discovers a baby that’s been abandoned in a dumpster behind the restaurant where he works as a dishwasher.

The rest of the clip teases Russ’ search for redemption as he grapples with his desire to care for the child and do the right thing. At one point, with authorities suspicious of Russ, he books a bus ticket to Wyoming, but the clip also teases a scene where Russ does hand the child over.

Adopt a Highway was written and directed by Logan Marshall-Green and also stars Elaine Hendrix, Diane Gaeta, Mo McRae, Chris Sullivan and Betty Gabriel.

