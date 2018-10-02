Estate-Approved George Carlin Biopic in the Works

A biopic about the legendary stand-up comic George Carlin is in the works, with the comedian’s estate teaming with a Moneyball screenwriter for the upcoming film.

Variety reports that Jerry Hamza, Carlin’s former manager and the executor of his estate, will serve as producer on the untitled project alongside the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley and screenwriter Stan Chervin, who was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for Moneyball.

“We are honored to tell the story of one of the most important and influential comedians of all time, and to do so alongside those who knew him best,” Berman and Earley said in a statement.

“In addition to shaping comedy and culture for decades, and entertaining generations of audiences, Carlin’s battle to protect free speech continues to impact our daily lives and is as relevant as ever.”

Hamza added, “It was wasn’t until after George died, I realized he was a hero. As a performer, George would never ‘sell out,’ and never comprise his beliefs.” Carlin placed Number Two on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.

The film will focus on Carlin’s life and career, including his long battle against censorship and his infamous “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television” sketch that prompted the Supreme Court to allow the government to regulate explicit language and other content.

The biopic is still in the development stage, so it’s unclear whether the feature-length film will receive a theatrical release, a premium cable premiere or head to a streaming service.

In June, the 10-disc box set The George Carlin Commemorative Collection collected the comedian’s 14 HBO specials, including the rarely seen 1973 special The Real George Carlin, plus five hours of unreleased bonus material like Carlin’s never-aired HBO pilot Apt. 2C.