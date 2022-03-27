Megan Thee Stallion Makes ‘Encanto’ Track ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ All the More Magical at Oscars

Following its win for Best Animated Feature, Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was performed at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo kicked off the massive global hit, while Megan thee Stallion later joined in for a rap verse decked in sparkling yellow gold. Also onstage were Sheila E., Becky G, and Luis Fonsi.

Backstage, Encanto director Jared Bush told Rolling Stone that Megan’s appearance was a complete surprise. “I’d say they kept a lot of secrets from us,” he said. “We knew that there was going to be some version of ‘Bruno’ tonight, but it was going to be something unexpected and fun.”

“I absolutely loved it, of course, and I think different people have found a way into the story and into our songs especially,” he added. “Different people doing their own takes, so seeing Megan Thee Stallion do it is mind-blowing, absolutely mind-blowing.”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit Number One on the Billboard‘s Hot 100 in January, and is spending its 12th week on the Global 200 chart. Encanto features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Germaine Franco composed the score.

Miranda backed out of attending the Oscars on Saturday after learning his wife tested positive for Covid-19. “Made it to Hollywood,” he tweeted. “She’s doing fine. Kids and I have tested, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my Tick, Tick… Boom! and Encanto families [with] my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

Encanto was also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas”). If the song wins an Oscar, Miranda will secure the coveted EGOT, making him an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner.