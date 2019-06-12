Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling Shake Up Writers’ Room in Final ‘Late Night’ Trailer

The final trailer for Late Night, the new Amazon Studios comedy starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, is here. The film is in select theaters now, and will expand to more screens nationwide on June 14th.

Thompson stars as Katherine Newbury, a veteran late-night host who for thirty years has led an all-male writers room. Newbury feels pressure to hire a more diverse staff – brought on by plummeting ratings, accusations of being “a woman who hates women” and the threat of a younger male host taking over. She brings on Molly (Kaling), a power plant efficiency expert with no writing experience, but who happens to be a woman of color. Molly makes it her mission to prove she’s not just a diversity hire, all while battling withering glances from Newbury and the rigid status quo of her workplace.

Late Night is directed by Nisha Ganatra, from a script by Mindy Kaling. The film also stars Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, John Lithgow, Denis O’Hare, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan.