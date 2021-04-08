Emma Stone Stirs Up Trouble in New ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Disney has dropped a second trailer for its upcoming film Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the titular villain.

The clip reveals Stone’s aspiring fashion designer character Estella clashing with her boss, Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson. Baroness von Hellman is the leader of a London fashion house and seems content torturing her employees, but Estella has had enough, declaring that she’s ready to make trouble. She’s later seen stealing the Baroness’ Dalmatians.

Cruella, set in London in the 1970s, spins off from Disney’s animated classic 101 Dalmatians. It was directed by Craig Gillespie, and also stars Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jamie Demetriou.

Per a synopsis, Estella arrives in London with the aim of making a name for herself as a designer. But eventually, “her flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute… But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Cruella will premiere simultaneously in theaters and via Disney+’s Premier Access on May 28th. Premier Access comes with a $30 rental fee.