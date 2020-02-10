Eminem Makes Surprise Appearance at 2020 Oscars With ‘Lose Yourself’

Eminem unexpectedly took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday for a performance of “Lose Yourself” as part of a tribute to past Best Original Song winners.

The song won the rapper the award for Best Original Song in 2003, but he did not attend the ceremony; the song was featured in 8 Mile, which also starred Eminem. Footage of that film played behind the rapper as he blazed through the song.

Everyone was surprised to hear the opening words to a song from 18 years ago at the 2020 ceremony (“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti”), including Martin Scorsese, whose eyes weren’t entirely open for the duration of the performance.

Eminem released his eleventh studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, last month. The LP featured appearances by Anderson .Paak, Young M.A. — and mention of a past Rolling Stone review.

“Rolling Stone stars, I get two and a half outta five, and I’ll laugh out loud/’Cause that’s what they gave B.A.D. back in the day,” he bragged, referencing a review of LL Cool J’s 1987 album, which is not available online.

“Thanks for having me Academy,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram. “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”