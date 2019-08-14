Watch Emilia Clarke Find the Holiday Spirit in ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer

The holiday season is closer than you might think, especially now that the Christmas movie trailers have been dropping. The latest is Last Christmas, a new romantic comedy from Bridesmaids director Paul Feig starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

In the trailer, Clarke plays a cynical Londoner named Kate who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop called Yuletide Wonderful. She encounters Golding’s Tom when she gets pooped on by a bird and sparks fly. With Tom’s help Kate begins to find her Christmas spirit again. Emma Thompson, who wrote the script with Bryony Kimmings, co-stars as Kate’s mom (who appears to have some kind of Russian accent in the film). Michelle Yeoh and Patti LuPone round out the cast.

Last Christmas, in theaters November 8th, will feature the music of George Michael, including the titular song, and will also premiere unreleased material by the singer. Feig told Entertainment Weekly that the film was inspired by Michael and Thompson began writing the script while the late singer was still alive. A plot line about homelessness was given the Michael’s blessing and the filmmakers worked with the singer’s estate after he died on Christmas Day in 2016.

“We have a whole story line in our movie about a homeless shelter, and [we consulted] with a lot of homeless charities to make sure we were portraying it correctly,” Feig said. “The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this. But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”