See Elle Fanning Cover Robyn in ‘Teen Spirit’ Trailer

Elle Fanning enters a singing competition and battles for the chance at pop career in the new trailer for Teen Spirit.

The teaser cobbles together shots of Fanning singing a cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” kinetic dance practices and images of glossy performances that wouldn’t be out of place on The Voice. The trailer is low on dialog, but it manages to balance insecure statements from Fanning (“I never dreamed I would make it this far”) with a pair of cliche pep-talks, one from her coach (“You can do this, Violet, sing from your heart!”) and another from a motivational character played by Rebecca Hall (“Life comes down to these moments, Violet, don’t take them for granted”).

If Fanning hopes to use Teen Spirit as a springboard to a real-life pop career, she’ll be well positioned to do so: She is also planning to cover songs by Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Sigrid and Carly Rae Jepsen in the film. On top of that, Teen Spirit will also include tracks from Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, The Undertones, Aqua, Alice Deejay, Whitfield, Major Lazer and No Doubt. Fanning was last seen singing in John Cameron Mitchell’s movie How to Talk to Girls at Parties, adapted from the Neil Gaiman book of the same name.

Max Minghella directed Teen Spirit. The film’s release date is set for April 5th, 2019.