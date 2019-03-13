Watch Elle Fanning’s Full Performance of Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’ in ‘Teen Spirit’ Clip

Elle Fanning delivers a powerful rendition of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” in a clip from her upcoming movie, Teen Spirit.

The film stars Fanning as Violet Valenski, an introverted daughter of Polish immigrants in England, who auditions for a singing competition in the hope that it might lead her out of her dreary life. The clip is centered around Violet’s performance of “Dancing On My Own” for a set of judges, though it also jumps to footage of her dancing at a party and wandering the English country side. In Violet’s voice, “Dancing On My Own” remains a potent anthem of self-love and unrequited love, but it also a takes on a new air of possibility and escape.

Along with her rendition of “Dancing On My Own,” the Teen Spirit soundtrack will include Fanning’s performances of songs by Ellie Goulding, Tegan and Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital and Sigrid. It will also feature a new song, “Wildflowers,” written by Carly Rae Jepsen and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Max Minghella wrote and directed Teen Spirit, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and will open April 5th.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Fanning spoke about the demanding nature of the role and how she had to grow as a singer. “I was obviously very nervous,” she said. “I can hold a tune, but to be able to have the stage presence and to get to where I knew Violet needed to go — it was very conscious in my mind that this girl has to win the competition. I had to do something that is believable enough for the audience to say, ‘She did win.’ That was something I was scared about.”