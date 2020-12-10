‘Elf’ Cast Reunites for Georgia Democratic Party Fundraiser

The cast of the Christmas movie Elf is reuniting for a fundraiser for the Georgia runoff election.

On December 13th at 4:00 p.m. ET, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, John Lithgow, Danny Woodburn, Pod Save America host Jon Favreau, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps, and Matt Walsh will conduct a live table read of the film over livestream. Comedian and writer Ashley Nicole Black will host.

The reunion aims to raise money for the Georgia Democratic Party, supporting Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in the state’s January 5th Senate runoff elections. If Ossoff and Warnock win, Democrats will take majority control of the Senate.

Deschanel wrote on Twitter: “If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading!”

The Office star and Georgia native Ed Helms tweeted: “When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn’t believe it! It’s one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state.”

Tickets are available for the event here.