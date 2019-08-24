‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Starring Aaron Paul Is Coming to Netflix

After years of rumors, Aaron Paul is set to play Jesse Pinkman once again. Netflix announced that it will be releasing El Camino, a new film that will pick up where Breaking Bad left off, on October 11th.

The film, which is subtitled A Breaking Bad Movie, will be written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator and showrunner. According to the brief synopsis released, it will follow in the tradition of Breaking Bad seasons picking up exactly where the preceding season ended (Pinkman ended his journey on the show driving away in an El Camino). “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Breaking Bad ended six years ago, and while there has been a prequel series on AMC — the Bob Odenkirk-led Better Call Saul — El Camino will serve as the first time one of the two series leads will return to work with Gilligan in the same universe. It will also serve as the triumphant return of Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, according to press photos released from the film.

According to an interview with the New York Times, Paul was eager to get back to his role as the twitchy, tragic Pinkman. He first spoke with Gilligan about continuing where they left off about two years ago. “[Gilligan] mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.”

While Breaking Bad aired on AMC, much of its continued popularity has been fueled by its availability on Netflix; the streaming giant’s interest in the property is a logical endpoint. According to a press release, El Camino is billed as a “television event,” which likely means it will not get a theatrical release as well.

“I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds,” Paul told the Times. “I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”