Watch Edward Norton Break Up James Corden’s Fight Club

The actor just wants to promote his movie Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton can’t escape his association with Fight Club. In a segment for The Late Late Show, Norton gets roped in to a fight club run by host James Corden, who tries to convince the actor that he’s going to love it.

In the clip, Corden, dressed as Brad Pitt’s character Tyler Durden, leads Norton down an alleyway. “It’s not a skit, right?” Norton asks. “Because I gotta promote Motherless Brooklyn. That’s why I’m here.” As Corden leads Norton inside a dark warehouse he intones, “All this seems weirdly familiar.” Of course, it’s a fight club, which involves the staff of The Late Late Show and has very similar rules to the one in the movie.

“James,” Norton says. “There’s no way I’m doing this.” “Why?” Corden replies. “What’s the problem?” Norton tells him the film came out 20 years ago, adding, “I think we’ve learned that there are better ways of expressing our masculinity.” Eventually Corden goads Norton into punching him, much to the delight of the staff, who all leave with Norton.

Norton’s new film, Motherless Brooklyn, opens in theaters November 1st. The actor also directed and wrote the adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s acclaimed novel. The movie features “Daily Battles,” a new song from Thom Yorke, which was performed both Yorke and Wynton Marsalis.

 

