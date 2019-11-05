 Eddie Vedder Scores Mountain Climbing Doc ‘Return to Mount Kennedy’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Watch Wilco Raise Romantic Alarms With 'Love Is Everywhere (Beware)' on 'Seth Meyers' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Hear Eddie Vedder Score Mountain Expedition in ‘Return to Mount Kennedy’ Clip

New doc chronicles grunge scene stalwart Bobby Whittaker’s attempt to scale Yukon peak

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Eddie Vedder’s prickly and lonesome guitar soundtracks the mountain climbing training regimen of tour manager and grunge scene legend, Bobby Whittaker, in a new clip from Return to Mount Kennedy.

Whittaker worked for years with bands like R.E.M., the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Mudhoney, but the film centers around his desire to climb Mount Kennedy in Yukon, Canada. Mount Kennedy holds a particular importance for Bobby: The mountain was named for John F. Kennedy after his assassination, and, in 1965, Bobby’s father Jim — a legendary mountaineer who became the first American to top Mount Everest — helped JFK’s brother, Robert Kennedy, become the first person to scale Mount Kennedy. Jim later named his son, Bobby, for his friend RFK, who was also assassinated in 1968.

Return to Mount Kennedy chronicles Bobby Whitaker’s expedition, and the new clip finds him training alongside his brother, Leif, an experienced alpanist in his own right. As Vedder’s steely score plays, the two trek up a sprawling, snow-covered peak while Leif discusses his relationship with Bobby in a voiceover. “Reconnecting with him, I think he’s definitely mellowed out a little bit and grown up, and I think he’s also kind of grown more connected to the outdoors,” Leif says.

Joining the Whitakers’ on their climb will be RFK’s son, Christopher Kennedy. Return to Mount Kennedy will also feature interviews with Vedder, Sub Pop founder Bruce Pavitt and Mudhoney’s Matt Lukin. As for the film’s score, while Vedder did not record the music specifically for Return to Mount Kennedy, all the compositions are previously unreleased and exclusive to the film.

Return to Mount Kennedy is available digitally Tuesday, while it will also be screened in select theaters. Complete information is available on the film’s website.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.