Eddie Murphy Becomes Blaxploitation Icon in ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ Trailer

Eddie Murphy embodies the wild true story of Rudy Ray Moore in the trailer for My Name Is Dolemite, the new Netflix film based on the comedian and Blaxploitation filmmaker. The comedy, which premieres in September at the Toronto International Film Festival, also features Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Snoop Dogg, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Rock and T.I. among its all-star cast.

The clip opens with Moore (Murphy) conceptualizing his new alter-ego — Dolemite, a cane-swinging, Kung fu-fighting pimp — in an attempt to reignite his struggling stand-up career. “Whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it,” he proclaims. “I got to be totally outrageous.”

Elsewhere, he flaunts a soon-to-be-signature catchphrase (“Dolemite is my name, and fucking up motherfuckers is my game”) and uses the character in his racy stand-up albums — including 1970’s risqué Eat Out More Often. “It’s filthy,” an executive tells him of the cover. “You’ve got a product here you can’t sell or promote.”

Moore’s ambitions continue to swell, and he recruits a writer (Key) and director (Snipes) to create a film, 1975’s Dolemite, that places the pimp character in a setting inspired by 1970s Los Angeles. The trailer hints at the film’s numerous production strains and comedic hijinks — all on its way to becoming a box office success.

Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) directed Dolemite Is My Name from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. While Netflix has yet to announce a wide release, the film is expected to his the streaming service and select theaters this fall.