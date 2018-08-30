Ed Sheeran to Star in Danny Boyle’s New Beatles-Inspired Movie

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film, which is based around a singer-songwriter who wakes up one morning and discovers he’s the only person in the world who remembers the Beatles, The Associated Press reports.

Richard Curtis wrote the as-yet-untitled movie, while Himesh Patel will star as the budding singer-songwriter. In the film, Sheeran finds Patel’s character, brings him on tour and watches him turn into a superstar, ostensibly by playing the Beatles’ music.

“It’s very clever,” Sheeran said. “They shot it around loads of my gigs. So it was a very intense two months. Because I would have four days of gigging and then three days of shooting a film. I was playing myself, so I don’t think I was that bad. There wasn’t much to [mess] up.”

The movie marks Sheeran’s first major acting role. The musician previously appeared on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Bastard Executioner, though he described those experiences as “popping in for a day and making a cameo.” He said of Boyle’s film, “This was like full days on set, like full 12-hour days.”

Sheeran said he hoped to continue working in Hollywood, noting he’d love to make a musical similar to the 2007 film, Once. “I want to make something like that,” he said. “Something like that where songs dictate the film in a way. I can’t see myself playing an Avenger, you know? I don’t really want to be actor.”

Sheeran recently launched a stadium tour in support of his 2017 album, ÷. The trek wraps November 10th in Atlanta, Georgia.