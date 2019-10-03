Watch FBI, Media Turn Hero into Villain in New Trailer for Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’

An Atlanta man goes from hero to public enemy in an instant in the gripping new trailer for Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film, Richard Jewell, out December 13th.

The film is based on the true story of Richard Jewell, the security guard who discovered a pipe bomb at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics, but quickly became a prime suspect, targeted by the FBI and pilloried in the media.

The clip is centered around an extremely tense scene in which Jewell (played by Paul Walter Hauser) finds himself in an interrogation room where an FBI agent (Jon Hamm) tries to get him to say, “There’s a bomb in Centennial Park, you have 30 minutes,” ostensibly as a voice exemplar, although the FBI doesn’t seem too interested in using it to exonerate Jewell.

Elsewhere, the clip looks at how the media ran with stories about Jewell, despite not having all the facts, as well as the tireless work of his lawyer, Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell). Richard Jewell also stars Kathy Bates as Jewell’s mom, Bobi, and Olivia Wilde as Kathy Scruggs, a police reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, who wrote several questionable stories about Jewell.

Eastwood directed Richard Jewell from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Billy Ray. The film is based on Marie Brenner’s 1997 Vanity Fair article, “American Nightmare — The Ballad of Richard Jewell.”