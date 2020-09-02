 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and His Family Test Positive for Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Finneas Reflects on Social Change in 'What They'll Say About Us'
Home Movies Movie News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and His Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure,” actor says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it's ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has recovered from COVID-19 along with his family, shared advice on preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he and his immediate family — including his wife Lauren Hashian and young daughters Jasmine and Tiana — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He shared the news via a lengthy video on Instagram on Wednesday.

He and his family have been suffering with the virus for two-and-a-half to three weeks. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” Johnson said. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past … But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He added that this is different because his Number One priority is to protect family as he said is the priority for everyone. “I wish it was only me who tested positive,” he said.

His daughters “bounced back” relatively quickly, although he and Hashian “had a rough go.” Now, he said they are doing much better. “We as a family are good. We are on the other end of it, we’re on the other side, we are no longer contagious. And we are, thank God, we are healthy. And we’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

Related

WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: Roxanne Kravitz, wearing a "Q" hat with her son Indigo, listen to President Donald J. Trump speak to a large crowd on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. "Q" represents QAnon, a conspiracy theory group that has been seen at recent rallies. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
The Birth of QAmom
11 Places to Get Hand Sanitizer Right Now Aside From Amazon

Related

Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California.
The 25 Best Bob Dylan Songs of the 21st Century
Farewell, Peter Green: The Timeless Blues Perfection of Fleetwood Mac's Original Guitar Hero

He spoke about how many of his friends have lost family members and his family is counting their blessings. He included some advice having gone through the virus. He said his family contracted the virus from close family friends despite all of them being seemingly careful. None of them were certain how they originally became infected. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away, I’m not saying that. But what I am saying is now apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house.”

He recommended going a step further than the quarantine he, his family members and friends had been doing before they got together, adding that everyone should also get tested before gathering. He also encouraged working to boost immunity. “The other thing is wear your mask,” he emphasized, adding that it “baffles” him that it has been made political. “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your masks. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do, and it is the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself, but for your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings.”

He explained that even his mother, who has severely diminished lung capacity after surviving Stage III lung cancer, easily wears a mask without issue. “I’m not a politician. I am a man, though, who cares about my family deeply who will do everything I can to protect them, but I’m also a man who cares about all of you guys,” he explained. “I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with, I don’t care what part of the world you’re from, I don’t care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank says, I don’t care. I do care about all of you and I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19.”

“Remember these takeaways that I shared with you,” he concluded. “And stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you down the road.”

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.