Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and His Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he and his immediate family — including his wife Lauren Hashian and young daughters Jasmine and Tiana — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He shared the news via a lengthy video on Instagram on Wednesday.

He and his family have been suffering with the virus for two-and-a-half to three weeks. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” Johnson said. “And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past … But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

He added that this is different because his Number One priority is to protect family as he said is the priority for everyone. “I wish it was only me who tested positive,” he said.

His daughters “bounced back” relatively quickly, although he and Hashian “had a rough go.” Now, he said they are doing much better. “We as a family are good. We are on the other end of it, we’re on the other side, we are no longer contagious. And we are, thank God, we are healthy. And we’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

He spoke about how many of his friends have lost family members and his family is counting their blessings. He included some advice having gone through the virus. He said his family contracted the virus from close family friends despite all of them being seemingly careful. None of them were certain how they originally became infected. “My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away, I’m not saying that. But what I am saying is now apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house.”

He recommended going a step further than the quarantine he, his family members and friends had been doing before they got together, adding that everyone should also get tested before gathering. He also encouraged working to boost immunity. “The other thing is wear your mask,” he emphasized, adding that it “baffles” him that it has been made political. “It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your masks. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do, and it is the responsible thing to do, not only for yourself, but for your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings.”

He explained that even his mother, who has severely diminished lung capacity after surviving Stage III lung cancer, easily wears a mask without issue. “I’m not a politician. I am a man, though, who cares about my family deeply who will do everything I can to protect them, but I’m also a man who cares about all of you guys,” he explained. “I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with, I don’t care what part of the world you’re from, I don’t care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank says, I don’t care. I do care about all of you and I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19.”

“Remember these takeaways that I shared with you,” he concluded. “And stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you down the road.”