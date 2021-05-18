Drew Barrymore Tells Dylan Farrow That She Regrets Working With Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore admitted that she now regrets working with Woody Allen on his 1996 movie Everyone Says I Love You during an interview with Dylan Farrow on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, May 17th.

Farrow was on-hand to discuss her new young adult novel, Hush, grappling with trauma, and the recent HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, which examined Farrow’s allegations of sexual abuse against Allen, her adopted father. (Allen has denied the allegations and called the docuseries a “hatchet job.”) Along with delving into the allegations, the film looked at the tabloid and legal drama that followed, and how public perception of Allen and his work has shifted over the years.

To this latter point, Barrymore spoke about how when she filmed Everyone Says I Love You — just a few years after Allen was accused of abusing the then-seven-year-old Dylan — there was still “no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen.”

Barrymore continued, “Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told. And I see what is happening in the industry now, and that is because of you making that brave choice.”

Farrow responded: “I’m trying not to cry right now. It’s so meaningful, because it’s so easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him. He’s a jerk. He’s a monster.’ I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to reconsider that.”