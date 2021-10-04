New Doc Shows How Dr. Anthony Fauci Became a Hero to Same, Villain to Others

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s life, career, and unexpected rise to Covid-era cultural icon status will be explored in a new documentary, Fauci, premiering October 6th on Disney+.

The new film, directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, will cover Fauci’s extensive professional life as he served under seven presidents and worked on the responses to outbreaks of HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola. With unprecedented access, it will also dig into Fauci’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic and how an ostensibly apolitical public health official became a target for partisan attacks.

Additionally, Fauci will peel back the curtain a bit on Fauci’s personal life, with his daughter appearing early in the trailer, saying, “When I think about my dad growing up, I certainly think about that seriousness, but very few people get to see he’s funny, weird and really playful.” (There are even a few charming home movie clips to boost her point.)

“There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it’s an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks,” Hoffman and Tobias said in a statement.

Fauci will feature interviews with Bono, Bill Gates, former President George W. Bush, and former national security advisor Susan Rice. It will also include AIDS activists, as well as Fauci’s family, friends, and former patients.