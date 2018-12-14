‘Downton Abbey’: See First Teaser Trailer for British Series’ Big Screen Return

Four years after Downton Abbey‘s television run ended, the acclaimed British historical drama will return in 2019 as a big screen feature film.

Focus Features will revive the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series, which ran on the U.K.’s ITV and PBS’ Masterpiece Theatre from 2010 to 2015. The Downton Abbey movie will hit U.S. theaters on September 20th, a week after its international release.

The teaser trailer for the film uses previous footage to reacquaint viewers with the titular property, the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th-century country house.

The bulk of the Downton cast will also return for the feature film, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt and other series favorites. Series creator Julian Followes penned the film’s script.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus chairman Peter Kujawski previously said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople… in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”