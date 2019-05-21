The Crawley Family Prepares for a Royal Visit in New ‘Downton Abbey’ Trailer

The trailer for the Downton Abbey movie is here. The film, which continues the story of the elite British family the Crawleys from the acclaimed six-season television show, will be in U.S. theaters September 20th.

The film begins in 1927, a year after the ending of the television series, and the Crawleys learn that King George V and Queen Mary will be visiting their home. Just as it was structured in the television show, the film will simultaneously follow the Crawleys and their small army of servants as they prepare for the royal visit. Meanwhile, a feud brews between the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) and the family’s guest Lady Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton), and a romance blossoms between Branson (Allen Leech) and Bagshaw’s maid Lucy (Tuppence Middleton).

The film is directed by Michael Engler, from a script penned by Julian Fellowes. Plenty of the original television cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Jim Carter, return to their roles. Fellowes will be conducting a Q&A from the Downton Abbey Twitter on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. EST to answer questions from fans about the film.