‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Confirmed Starring Principal Series Cast

The principal cast from Downton Abbey will reprise their roles for an upcoming movie via Focus Features and Carnival Films. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the film’s screenplay and will produce with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge; Brian Percival (The Book Thief, About a Girl), who helmed the series’ pilot episode, will direct the project, which begins production later this summer.

“Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen,” the show’s Twitter account said.

Downton Abbey, which ran for six seasons on PBS and ITV, followed the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in an early 20th century English country home. The acclaimed period drama earned three Golden Globe awards, 15 Primetime Emmys, a special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations, making it the most-nominated non-U.S. series in Emmy history.

In a statement about the upcoming film, Neame called the project a “dream,” adding, “Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski added, “Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter. We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

In 2016, months after the show’s finale episode aired, Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield ranked Downton Abbey as the 66th-greatest TV show of all-time.