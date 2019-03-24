See Thrilling First Trailer for Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

The first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action Dora the Explorer movie, has been revealed.

The trailer features Dora adjusting to a regular high school following her life in the jungle. But soon she and her classmates are kidnapped, and Dora is enlisted to help criminals find the City of Gold, which her parents are searching for too.

“Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School,” the film’s synopsis states. “Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey voiced by Danny Trejo), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

The film, based on the animated Nickelodeon series, is directed by James Bobin and penned by Nicholas Stoller and Matthew Robinson. The film is the latest in Hollywood’s series of live-action reimaginings of popular animated properties, including Disney’s Dumbo, The Lion King, Aladdin and the previously released The Jungle Book.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters August 2nd.