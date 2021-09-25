 'Sit Tight and Assess' This New Clip From Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

‘Sit Tight and Assess’ This New Clip From Netflix’s All-Star Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Meryl Streep’s POTUS downplays Earth-destroying meteor warnings from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Meryl Streep’s President of the United States downplays impending armageddon in the first clip from Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s all-star black comedy about a pair of astronomers who try to convince the world that a civilization-ending comet is hurtling toward Earth.

After the film’s first trailer arrived earlier this month, the streaming service shared a two-minute clip from Don’t Look Up ahead of its December 10th theatrical and December 24th Netflix release.

In the clip, the astronomers — played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence — attempt to warn Streep’s POTUS about the planet’s “catastrophic” doom, only for the Commander-in-Chief and her Chief of Staff (played by Jonah Hill) to first minimize and ignore the threat.

“At this very moment, I say we sit tight and assess,” the president orders, to the shock of the astronomers.

In addition to the talent in the Oval Office, Don’t Look Up — written and directed by Adam McKay — also stars Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and more.

