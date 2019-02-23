Donald Trump, ‘Holmes & Watson’ Win Big at 2019 Razzies

Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy and Holmes & Watson were the big “winners” at the 39th annual Razzie Awards, which celebrated Hollywood’s worst films and performances of 2018.

Holmes & Watson, the Sherlock spoof starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, took home four Golden Raspberries, including Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (Reilly), Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Director.

“Our next winner has said of himself, ‘My whole life is about winning, I don’t lose often, I almost never lose, I don’t like losers.’ So not surprisingly, he won. Again,” the Razzies’ announcement video said of Trump’s win for both Worst Actor (“As himself” appearances” in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9) and Worst Screen Combo (Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness”).

Kellyanne Conway also won Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in Fahrenheit 11/9.

McCarthy enjoyed an up-and-down 2018, with the Razzies awarding her Worst Actress for both Happytime Murders, Rolling Stone‘s Worst Movie of 2018, and Life of the Party, while also simultaneously winning the Razzie Redeemer Award for her acclaimed performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Despite an industry-leading six nominations, the John Travolta-starring biopic Gotti was snubbed in every category and received no Golden Raspberries. See all the winners below.

The Academy Awards, the Razzies’ polar opposite, takes place Sunday night in Los Angeles.

WORST PICTURE: Holmes & Watson

WORST ACTRESS: Melissa McCarthy / Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD: Melissa McCarthy “for following up her dual Razzie winning appearances with her more complex role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

WORST ACTOR: Donald J. Trump (As Himself) Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/ 9

WORST SCREEN COMBO: Donald J, Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR: John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL: Holmes & Watson

WORST DIRECTOR: Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson

WORST SCREENPLAY: Fifty Shades Freed, Written by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James