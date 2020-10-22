 Dolly Parton Is an Angel in 'Christmas on the Square' Trailer: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dolly Parton Is an Angel Spreading Holiday Joy in 'Christmas on the Square' Trailer
Home Movies Movie News

Dolly Parton Is an Angel Spreading Holiday Joy in ‘Christmas on the Square’ Trailer

Debbie Allen’s musical arrives on Netflix next month

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dolly Parton is an angel attempting to save a town in Christmas on the Square, a new musical out on November 22nd via Netflix.

The trailer features Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a Scrooge-type woman who tries to evict the residents of her hometown and sell the land to a mall developer during the Christmas season. Playing a role similar to Clarence Odbody in It’s a Wonderful Life, Parton arrives to change Fuller for the better.

“You find that light and it will lead you to the part of you you lost,” she tells Baranski’s character. “The part of you that can be happy.”

The musical features 14 songs by Parton. It also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, and others.

In continuation with the holiday spirit, Parton recently released A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first Christmas album in 30 years. It features songs and duets with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, and her brother Randy Parton.

The country legend is also slated to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyricson November 22nd. Published by Chronicle Books, the book is a visual memoir and an annotated songbook of 175 Parton tracks. Just this week, she brought Stephen Colbert to tears on The Late Show while singing him an old folk song.

In This Article: Christine Baranski, Christmas, Dolly Parton, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.