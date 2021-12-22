 Doctor Strange Grapples With the 'Multiverse of Madness' in New Teaser - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Movies Movie News

Doctor Strange’s Grip on All Those Realities Gets Out of Hand in ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Teaser

Sam Raimi-directed flick starring Benedict Cumberbatch will premiere in May 2022

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Doctor Strange appears to confront an evil version of himself as he digs deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse in the new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set to arrive in theaters May 6.

The Sam Raimi-directed film will serve as the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, although of course, a lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then, too. More specifically, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up after the events of the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from his necessary dabbling in the multiverse. 

The new Multiverse of Madness teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but it does offer a glimpse at the film’s large ensemble cast. Benedict Wong returns as Doctor Strange’s mentor and friend, Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as Mordo. The trailer also features Doctor Strange’s first encounter with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, as well as Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez. 

And, of course, there’s that evil Doctor Strange doppelgänger, who menacingly quips at the end of the clip, “Things just got out of hand.”

elizabeth olsen scarlett witch Wanda Maximoff doctor strange multiverse of madness

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In This Article: Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel Studios, movie announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.