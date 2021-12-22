Doctor Strange’s Grip on All Those Realities Gets Out of Hand in ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Teaser

Doctor Strange appears to confront an evil version of himself as he digs deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse in the new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set to arrive in theaters May 6.

The Sam Raimi-directed film will serve as the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, although of course, a lot has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then, too. More specifically, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up after the events of the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange grappling with the fallout from his necessary dabbling in the multiverse.

The new Multiverse of Madness teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but it does offer a glimpse at the film’s large ensemble cast. Benedict Wong returns as Doctor Strange’s mentor and friend, Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises his role as Mordo. The trailer also features Doctor Strange’s first encounter with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, as well as Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez.

And, of course, there’s that evil Doctor Strange doppelgänger, who menacingly quips at the end of the clip, “Things just got out of hand.”