Return to the Overlook Hotel in Final ‘Doctor Sleep’ Trailer

Danny Torrance returns to the Overlook Hotel 40 years after The Shining in the final trailer for Doctor Sleep, the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 sequel to his 1977 novel.

Despite King’s noted distaste for Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation – “My problem with Kubrick’s film was that it’s so cold,” King told Rolling Stone recently – Doctor Sleep borrows heavily from that horror classic, with director Mike Flanagan recreating infamous scenes from Kubrick’s film, including Danny’s hallway encounter with the twins and the elevator gushing blood. “The reason I didn’t have any problem with this script is they took some of Kubrick’s material and warmed it up,” King added.

“Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine,'” the film’s synopsis states.

“Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.”

The final Doctor Sleep trailer premieres as It: Chapter Two raked in $91 million at the box office in its opening weekend, Variety reports. Doctor Sleep arrives November 8th.