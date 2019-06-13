‘Doctor Sleep’: Ewan McGregor Plays Supernatural Guide in ‘Shining’ Sequel

A grown-up Danny Torrance tries to help a young girl with the same supernatural powers as him stave off a deadly cult in the new trailer for Doctor Sleep. The film is based on Stephen King’s 2013 book of the same name, which is a sequel to his 1977 classic, The Shining.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as Danny, who, at age 40, has constructed a life with some semblance of stability, though he remains haunted by the trauma he suffered at the Overlook Hotel. The opening of the trailer finds him encountering random words on the walls of his apartment, culminating — of course — with the appearance of the infamous “Redrum.”

Eventually, a young girl named Abra (played by Kyliegh Curran), who also has the “shine,” uses her gift to seek out Danny, believing he can help her against Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her followers, the True Knot, who feed off people with the “shine” in their quest for immortality. The trailer teases Danny and Abra’s terrifying fight against Rose the Hat, while also incorporating some of the most famous shots from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film version of The Shining.

Mike Flanagan wrote and directed Doctor Sleep, while the film’s cast also features Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.