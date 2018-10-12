Disney’s ‘Aladdin’: Preview Sleek Live-Action Adaptation

Disney offered the first preview of director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action Aladdin film, which stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) in the title role and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. A glossy trailer teases the vast desert landscapes of the fictional Agrabah before wrapping with a brief shot of Aladdin glimpsing the genie’s lamp.

Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders) and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) co-star in the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019.

The revamped Aladdin, announced in 2016, initially faced controversy and rumors of cast “whitewashing” before Disney announced that Massoud, the Egyptian-born Canadian actor, would appear in the title role.

Aladdin is one of numerous planned live-action adaptations of classic Disney films, along with The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Lady and the Tramp and Lilo and Stitch. Perhaps the highest-profile of these projects is Tim Burton’s version of Dumbo, which stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin.