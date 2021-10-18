You’re Gonna Have to Wait a While to See ‘Black Panther 2’ and ‘Thor 4’

Disney is delaying the release dates of several major movies, including highly anticipated Marvel flicks like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder, Variety reports.

The delays will only amount to a few months at most, and they were reportedly caused by production delays as opposed to any financial or box office issues or concerns. The changes start with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was bumped from March 25th, 2022 to May 6th. That, in turn, moved Thor: Love and Thunder from May 6th to July 8th, while Black Panther 2 was pushed from July 8th to November 11th.

The ripple effect for Marvel’s release schedule will continue into 2023: The Marvels, which was set to arrive November 11th, 2022 is now set to open February 17th, 2023; while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was pushed from February 17th, 2023 to July 28th, 2023. There were also a pair of untitled Marvel projects slated for 2023 that have been removed from the schedule entirely (although one untitled Marvel movie set for November 10th, 2023 has actually been moved up — to November 3rd, 2023).

The biggest Disney delay, however, is to a non-Marvel film: The upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, which was expected to hit theaters July 29th, 2022 but will now arrive almost a full year later on June 30th, 2023. The still-untitled film will star Harrison Ford, who was briefly forced to step back from filming after suffering a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a fight scene (production was able to continue without him).