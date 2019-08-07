Disney Plots ‘Home Alone’ Reboot for New Streaming Service

Disney plans to reimagine the 1990 family classic Home Alone for its forthcoming streaming service, Disney+. Home Alone is one of several well-known franchises that Disney now owns after it acquired 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion in March.

During an earnings call Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company had big plans for properties like Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen, all of which could be rebooted for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” Iger said. Iger didn’t offer any additional details about any of the reboots, such as whether any of the original cast members would be involved, or if the properties would be reimagined as films or as television series.

Disney’s desire to reimagine classic Fox properties for a new generations isn’t that surprising, considering the company has spent the past several years producing live-action remakes of some of its most famous animated films. This year alone, Disney has released new versions of Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King, while later this year the studio will unveil a new version of Lady and the Tramp. Forthcoming live action remakes include Mulan and The Little Mermaid.

As for Disney+, the streaming service is set to launch in North America November 12th. Priced at about $7 a month, the service will boast a vast catalogue of film and TV shows, including all the Star Wars and Marvel movies, Disney animated films and Pixar movies, plus new original content.