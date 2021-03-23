 Disney's 'Cruella,' 'Black Widow' to Premiere on Disney+, Theaters - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Derek Chauvin Is About to Be on Trial for the Murder of George Floyd. The Jury Has Been Finalized.
Home Movies Movie News

Disney Announces Theatrical and At-Home Release Dates for ‘Cruella,’ ‘Black Widow’

Pixar’s next film, Luca, to arrive exclusively on streaming platform in June

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
cruella at home release disney

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA.

Laurie Sparham/© 2021 Disney

Disney will release two major upcoming films, Cruella and Marvel’s Black Widow, simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming platform, Disney+.

The announcement reflects continued pandemic safety concerns, and signals that major Hollywood studios are still hedging their bets that audiences won’t be fully ready to return to theaters even as more people get vaccinated and Covid-19 restrictions begin to loosen.

While Cruella will keep its May 28th release date, Black Widow has been pushed from May 7th to July 9th; both will be available on Disney+ with “Premier Access,” which comes with a $30 rental fee. Disney and Pixar also plan to release their next offering, Luca, directly on Disney+ on June 18th.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney’s distribution wing, said in a statement. “By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver the Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.”

As of right now, Disney appears to be a bit more optimistic about returning to normal theatrical releases by the end of the summer. It’s shifted several films around for the second half of 2021, including the Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy, which arrives August 13th; Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was pushed to September 3rd; and The King’s Man, which will be released December 22nd. Disney’s early 2022 release schedule also boasts Deep Water for January 14th and Death on the Nile for February 11th.

In This Article: Disney, Disney Plus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.