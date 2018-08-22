Director Danny Boyle Exits 25th James Bond Film

Less than three months after Danny Boyle was hired to direct the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, 007 producers announced Tuesday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker had parted ways with the production.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the film franchise’s website said in a terse statement. No other details regarding Boyle’s exit were announced, nor was a replacement announced.

It’s also unclear whether Boyle’s departure will effect the Bond 25’s release date, currently scheduled for October 25th, 2019 in the U.K. According to Variety, producers were in the process of hiring the latest Bond girl and villain ahead of the December 3rd production start date when Boyle’s exit occurred.

In May, producers hired Boyle to direct Daniel Craig’s final turn as Bond; Boyle and Craig previously shot a short 007 film that was included as part of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Boyle recently completed work on a Beatles-inspired comedy that is set to open September 2019.

Boyle’s longtime collaborator John Hodge – who penned Boyle films like Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and The Beach – was hired to write Bond 25 based off an original idea. The status of Hodge’s script following Boyle’s departure is also unclear.

In other Bond news, actor Idris Elba, long rumored to take over the spy role after Craig gives up the role, dismissed the persistent reports he’s the next 007. When asked by Good Morning Britain whether he’ll play Bond, Elba succinctly responded, “No.”