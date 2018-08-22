Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Mira Sorvino ‘Heartsick’ Over Asia Argento Sexual Assault Allegations Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Director Danny Boyle Exits 25th James Bond Film

Producers cite “creative differences” for filmmaker’s departure four months before production begins

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danny BoyleFX All-Star Party, New York, USA - 15 Mar 2018

007 producers announced Tuesday that director Danny Boyle had parted ways with the 25th James Bond film over "creative difference."

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Less than three months after Danny Boyle was hired to direct the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, 007 producers announced Tuesday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker had parted ways with the production.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the film franchise’s website said in a terse statement. No other details regarding Boyle’s exit were announced, nor was a replacement announced.

It’s also unclear whether Boyle’s departure will effect the Bond 25’s release date, currently scheduled for October 25th, 2019 in the U.K. According to Variety, producers were in the process of hiring the latest Bond girl and villain ahead of the December 3rd production start date when Boyle’s exit occurred.

In May, producers hired Boyle to direct Daniel Craig’s final turn as Bond; Boyle and Craig previously shot a short 007 film that was included as part of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Boyle recently completed work on a Beatles-inspired comedy that is set to open September 2019.

Boyle’s longtime collaborator John Hodge – who penned Boyle films like Shallow Grave, Trainspotting and The Beach – was hired to write Bond 25 based off an original idea. The status of Hodge’s script following Boyle’s departure is also unclear.

In other Bond news, actor Idris Elba, long rumored to take over the spy role after Craig gives up the role, dismissed the persistent reports he’s the next 007. When asked by Good Morning Britain whether he’ll play Bond, Elba succinctly responded, “No.”

In This Article: Danny Boyle, James Bond

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad