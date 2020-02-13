 Dev Patel Embarks on an Epic Quest in 'The Green Knight' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Dev Patel Suits Up for Arthurian Quest in New Trailer for ‘The Green Knight’

David Lowery’s film based on 14th-century Knights of the Round Table story ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’

Jon Blistein

Dev Patel busts out the armor and a very big sword for a trying quest in the new trailer for The Green Knight, set to hit theaters this summer.

Directed by David Lowery (A Ghost Story, The Old Man and the Gun), The Green Knight is based on the 14th-century Arthurian story “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Patel stars as Gawain, a Knight of the Round Table and King Arthur’s nephew, who in the movie finds himself uncertain of his bravery and place at the Round Table.

To prove himself, Gawain embarks on an epic journey to find and confront the mysterious Green Knight, and the trailer teases plenty of eerie medieval magic and mayhem. The clip culminates with Gawain facing off against the Green Knight, who is indeed a very large, very green knight with an incredibly big axe.

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Ralph Ineson.

