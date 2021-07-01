Dev Hynes Song Featured in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Beckett’

An American tourist in Greece finds himself the target of a manhunt in Beckett, a new thriller film from Netflix and director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino that released its first trailer on Thursday. The film premieres on August 13th only on the streaming platform.

John David Washington stars as the tourist, Beckett, who becomes the victim of a car accident with his girlfriend while on vacation. When he comes to, Beckett finds that his girlfriend is missing and that he’s the target of an international manhunt. Caught up in a race against time, Beckett must make his way to the American embassy on the other side of the country to clear his name, avoiding both the authorities and ongoing political unrest along the way.

The film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and Alicia Vikander, and was produced by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino along with Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, and Gabriele Moratti. Filomarino directed the film from a screenplay by Kevin A. Rice. Additionally, Dev Hynes contributed to the soundtrack of Beckett, and his song “Born to Be” is featured in the film’s trailer.