‘The Little Things’ Trailer: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Clash in Thriller

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek portray lawmen on the hunt for a serial killer in Los Angeles in The Little Things, a psychological thriller from writer-director John Lee Hancock. Their prime suspect is played by Jared Leto, whose cat-and-mouse games fire up the tension in the film’s trailer.

In the clip, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (played by Washington) is unofficially recruited by the lead investigator, Los Angeles Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (played by Malek). Together, they track the potential killer, but the trailer soon reveals that past events may thwart their pursuit.

“There’s something I gotta know. How’s a guy with the best clearance rate in the department work 15 years without a promotion?” Baxter asks Deacon. “Maybe I didn’t go to the right church,” Deacon responds. Their exchange and other scenes hint at secrets in Deacon’s past. Meanwhile, Leto’s character is brought in for questioning and later taunts the lawmen after he has apparently escaped being charged for wrongdoing.

In addition to the three Oscar-winning actors, the cast includes Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt.

The Little Things will premiere in theaters as well as stream via HBO Max beginning on January 29th.

