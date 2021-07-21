A Woman Gets an Inside Look at Her Mother’s Brain — Literally — in ‘Demonic’ Trailer

IFC has shared the latest trailer for Demonic, an upcoming horror film by District 9 and Elysium director Neill Blomkamp.

Mixing equal parts supernatural and techno-horror, Demonic centers on a woman who somehow unleashes the titular demonic forces after being virtually implanted into the mind of her comatose mother.

According to IFC, the glitchy, dream-like scenes constructed inside the mother’s brain were created via a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture, a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects.

As Blomkamp told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “During the course of the film, she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn’t aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror.”

Made during the pandemic on a much smaller scale than Blomkamp’s previous projects, Demonic arrives both in theaters and video-on-demand on August 20th.