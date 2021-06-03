Watch the Trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s Latest Film ‘Demonic’

IFC has released the trailer for Demonic, the latest film from District 9, Elysium, and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp. The film opens in theaters and on digital streaming services August 20th.

Demonic is a science fiction horror film that depicts a young woman who’s been estranged from her mother for several years. Blomkamp told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “During the course of the film, she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn’t aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror.” The trailer shows off both the technological elements of the film (with the protagonist entering a realm of augmented reality) and the supernatural violence connected to the rift between mother and daughter.

Demonic stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers, and was shot in British Columbia during the pandemic, making it a much smaller production than Blomkamp’s past science fiction films. It also marks Blomkamp’s first film since 2015’s Chappie, which was a critical and commercial flop. Blomkamp had originally planned for Chappie to be the first in a trilogy of films, but as of now, no sequels are in the works.