Delta Adds Same-Sex Love Scenes Back to ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Booksmart’ on Flights

Airline claims they were “unnecessarily excluded” after previously removing them from in-air entertainment

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
ROCKETMAN, Taron Egerton as Elton John, 2019. ph: David Appleby/ © Paramount /courtesy Everett Collection

Delta has decided to add 'Rocketman' and 'Booksmart's same-sex love scenes back to the films on its flights after previously removing them.

©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Following an uproar, Delta has decided to add the same-sex love scenes featured in Rocketman and Booksmart back into the films.

The airline’s decision comes just days after Booksmart director Olivia Wilde tweeted that she had watched an edited version of her film on a flight where the scenes featuring lesbian kissing and the words “vagina” and “genitals” were omitted.

She later tweeted, “Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is … female sexuality?”

Delta generally has a choice between “original and edited versions” of movies from studios and third-party vendors, but in this case didn’t know that it was cutting content “well within” the airline’s rules.

In its defense, the airline said that it currently has films like “Gentleman Jack, Imagine Me and You and Moonlight onboard and countless content in the past that clearly shows it is not our practice to omit LGBTQ+ love scenes,” reports CNN.

“We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta’s in-flight entertainment,” Delta said in a statement. “We selected the edited version and now realize content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Delta has since decided to have new versions of the films available on flights, but an exact date for when this would happen has yet to be announced.

