‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: All-Star Cast Assembles for Agatha Christie Adaptation

Kenneth Branagh returns to the role of detective Hercule Poirot in his adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, which released its first trailer Wednesday.

Like the director’s spin on Murder on the Orient Express in 2017, Death on the Nile assembles an all-star cast of characters, with Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Tom Bateman (reprising his Orient Express role), Jennifer Saunders and more taking part in Christie’s classic murder mystery.

“Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short,” 20th Century Studios said of the adaptation. “Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

Filmed in England and Egypt just prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Death on the Nile will — hopefully — arrive in theaters on October 23rd.